Domestic experts overhaul four SP offshore platforms

The maintenance operations of the phases 4,5,10 and 16 have been completed ahead of the scheduled plan, the Pars Oil and Gas Company announced, and the offshore platforms are ready to resume operation.

The operations took seven days – with each phase taking 2,000 to 5,000 man/hours – to ensure the sustainable and secure gas production and prevent potential production decline, especially in the winter.

Each of the platforms is developed for 28 mcm/d of natural gas production capacity.

South Pars field is the world's largest gas field, shared between Iran and Qatar, covering an area of 3,700 square kilometers of Iran's territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

The giant reservoir is being developed in 24 phases.

