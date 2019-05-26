Iran raises oil export safety: SHANA

According to the news website of the Iranian Oil Ministry 'SHANA', Director of production at NISOC Saeed Kouti said that Goreh Pump Station, which was seriously damaged at the time of the imposed war, was rehabilitated jointly by NISOC and Gachsaran Oil and Gas Production Company.

Pump Station A of Goreh is worn out and therefore, renovation of Goreh Pump Station C was put on NISOC agenda, he said, adding despite various problems, especially in the supply of parts and equipment, this important job was materialized.

According to Kouti, Goreh C Pump Station has four turbines each with up to 750,000 barrels of oil pumping capacity. So far, one of the turbines is operational and the pump station has started operation. The rest of the turbines will come on stream within the next two months.

MNA/SHANA