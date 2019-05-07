Pakistan keen to complete Iran gas pipeline

According to Pakistani website 'Dunya News', Pakistan has expressed its desire to complete Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline. The incumbent government has decided to send demarches to US, European council and other related forums.

PM Imran Khan has asked FM Qureshi to take up steps to end the dispute related to gas pipeline. PM advised to resolve the issue through reconciliation.

He ordered to review the gas prices and to work jointly with Iran to complete the Iran- Pakistan gas pipeline project.

PM Imran said the international sanctions on Iran are the biggest hurdle for the incompletion of mega project.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Iran on April 21. During his two-day trip, he held important meetings with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

In their meeting, Prime Minister Khan and President Rouhani discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, and the means to further bolster and expand their relations in diverse fields, including IP project.

KI/PR