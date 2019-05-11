Ruptured oil pipeline in SW Iran resumes operation

According to Aghajari Oil and Gas Production Company, the pipeline is now back on track after days of round-the-clock repair work and is currently supplying feedstock to Isfahan Refinery.

The accident happened on Monday when a construction loader vehicle collided with the pipeline during an attempt to repair a section of it between the cities of Ahvaz and Omidiyeh, in the oil-rich Khuzestan province, leading the line to catch fire.

The fire was completely put out on Tuesday, but some parts of the pipeline needed extra work to ensure the safety of crude transfer.

