Russia not to abide by US sanctions on Bushehr II, III NPPs

“It was a silly measure by the Americans to announce sanctions on new power plants in Bushehr,” he told Al-Alam News Network.

“This is while Russia is carrying out these projects and said that it will not abide by US sanctions; so the adopted US measure cannot create barriers,” he added.

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said its project to develop new units at Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant has not been affected by US sanctions against Iran.

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachov told RIA Novosti, "Rosatom has always met and is meeting all its obligations in all of its international projects."

Also, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement, stressing that Moscow will see through joint projects with Tehran despite mounting pressure from Washington.

On May 3, Trump administration reduced waivers for Russian and European countries from 180 days to 90 days to cooperate with Iran on the sites of Bushehr, Arak and Fordow without facing US sanctions. It also imposed sanctions on Iran's export of enriched uranium.

