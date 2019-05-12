'Its a pity that the United States is not honoring its commitments': French FM

"It is a pity that the United States is not honouring its commitments," Le Drian said in an interview published online by Le Parisien, France24 reported.

He also described Tehran's decision to reduce commitments to the deal as a "bad reaction", calling Iran to show "political maturity" in face of US withdrawal from JCPOA.

"Iran has had a bad reaction, faced with a bad US decision to withdraw from the Vienna agreements and impose sanctions," he said.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council announced on Wednesday that Tehran will reduce commitments to JCPOA in a response to US withdrawal from the deal re-imposition of hostile sanctions and other signatories' lack of commitments. Tehran has given other signatories to the deal 60 days to fulfil its demands, including providing the ground for trade and banking relations, stressing that its decision doesn't violate the landmark Nuclear Deal.

