The cover story of the latest Mehr Vision is dedicated to the US' hostile policies against Iran, particualry its recent move to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. The dossier is dedicated to the 37th Fajr International Film Festival, Iran's major cinematic event with a focus on world cinema.

