Russian FM says Iran had the right to partially suspend JCPOA commitments

According to Russian sputnik news agency Sergey Lavrov made the remarks following a press conference with his Chinese counterpart on Monday.

The Russian top diplomat emphasized that the JCPOA contains clear provisions that imply that Iran made the commitments voluntarily and could halt them if other signatories to the deal fail to comply with the agreement.

He noted that Beijing and Moscow are convinced that it is essential to maintain the agreement, and have agreed that Washington's unilateral sanctions against Iran are illegitimate and are aimed, in particular, at halting oil exports from the country.

"We also noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, but expects the same from our European colleagues, who also have to implement their part of the agreements", Lavrov stressed, according to sputnik.

The foreign minister then expressed hope to have a "candid" conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the matter, and the Europeans would reaffirm their commitment to the nuclear deal despite Washington's pressure.

"This plan and this resolution, which is binding, guarantee that Iran will freely supply its oil to world markets. Therefore, the Russian Federation will make sure that other parties to the deal, first of all our European colleagues, will fulfil their part of the agreement. There's simply no other way", Lavrov said.

The remarks by the Russian foreign minister come a few days after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech that he had informed the five remaining signatories to the nuclear deal, including France, Russia, China, the UK, and Germany, that Tehran would suspend some of its commitments and start increasing uranium enrichment levels after a 60-day period.

KI/PR