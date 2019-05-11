Iran VP for women’s affairs calls for EU's reasonable dealing with JCPOA

Masoumeh Ebtekar, Iranian Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, made the comments in a meeting with the ambassador of Belgium, Ms. Veronique Petit in Tehran on Saturday.

“The sanctions and the economic pressures against Iran are increasing against our country and for that we are unhappy with the European Union’s non-compliance with its commitments,” Ebtekar said.

She also stressed that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly confirmed Iran’s compliance with the JCPOA, stressing that the security in the Middle East region affects the EU’s security.

The Iranian vice president also referred to the exodus of the Syrian refugees towards EU as an example of the interconnectedness between security in the Middle East and that of EU.

KI/IRN83310208