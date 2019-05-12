Iran's Nuclear deal crucial for EU: German FM

In an interview with Bild newspaper, the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas spoke on various international issues, including the tension between Iran and US relations.

According to Heiko Maas, the resolution of these issues requires the cooperation and common approach of the EU member states.

He also reaffirmed that the deal is crucial for EU by defending the nuclear deal with Iran.

Following Iran’s announcement on JCPOA after US withdrawal of the deal, Germany called on Tehran not to leave the nuclear deal.

He mentioned that Germany will be committed to fulfilling its commitments on JCPOA as long as Iran adheres to it.

Referring to Germany's regret on Iran's statement, he reminded that Berlin wants to maintain a nuclear deal.

A year after the US unlawful withdrawal from the JCPOA on May 8, 2018, in protest to the US move and its previously announced decision to impose new sanctions on Iranian economic sectors, as well as in the face of lack of action by remaining parties to the JCPOA to fulfill their promises, Iran announced that it would stop complying with parts of the JCPOA commitments and warned that it would resume enriching uranium if they do not implement their obligations after 60 days.

