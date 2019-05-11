Iran right to be dissatisfied with US, EU’s attitude towards JCPOA: Pak-ex official

Ali Sarwar Naqvi, who is also Executive Director of the Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS), called for JCPOA members to bring into action those aspects of the agreement which are necessary for Iran.

He underlined that Iran has fulfilled its commitments under the framework of JCPOA about nuclear enrichment and continuing its peaceful nuclear programs.

Iran revealed on Wednesday countermeasures to US’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal, giving the other remaining parties to the JCPOA a 60-day ultimatum to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors, before reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

Iran says at any given time that its demands are met, it will resume complying with the suspended commitments, which have been made impossible to continue due to the US measures and sanctions, according to FM Zarif.

The decision to reduce commitments to the JCPOA comes as Washington is ramping up pressure against Iran, by re-imposing new sanctions, including restrictions on Iran's low-level uranium enrichment, and ending the sanctions waivers for Iran’s major oil clients in an attempt to drive the country’s oil exports to zero.

Iran has stressed that it has no intention to leave the JCPOA, and its decision on reducing commitments is still within the framework of the agreement.

