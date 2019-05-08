  1. Politics
8 May 2019 - 15:54

Armed forces ready to deter any military threat posed to Iran: Gen. Heidari

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – Commander of Iran's Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioomars Heidari on Monday referred to the readiness of the armed forces in face of any potential foreign threat, saying that, currently, no external danger is posed to the country.

“Iranian armed forces have managed to ensure a real deterrent military power against foreign threats, and they have shown this power to the enemies,” Brigadier General Heidari added.

The military chief noted that the armed forces are constantly monitoring the enemies’ movements and are ready to take action against anything or anyone who wants to endanger the lives of the nation or undermine the integrity of the country.

According to him, the Iranian military is now more powerful than ever, as the country has boosted the forces’ various subcategories and different Army divisions have undergone major structural changes overhauls.

In recent years, Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and hardware.

Iran has also conducted major military drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its armed forces and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art army equipment.

