Armed forces ready to deter any military threat posed to Iran: Gen. Heidari

“Iranian armed forces have managed to ensure a real deterrent military power against foreign threats, and they have shown this power to the enemies,” Brigadier General Heidari added.

The military chief noted that the armed forces are constantly monitoring the enemies’ movements and are ready to take action against anything or anyone who wants to endanger the lives of the nation or undermine the integrity of the country.

According to him, the Iranian military is now more powerful than ever, as the country has boosted the forces’ various subcategories and different Army divisions have undergone major structural changes overhauls.

In recent years, Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and hardware.

Iran has also conducted major military drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its armed forces and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art army equipment.

