Iran should export defense, nuclear products regardless of US propaganda

In a Sunday tweet, Mottaki referred to the competitive prices of Iranian-made defense achievements, such as drones and those related to the nuclear industry, saying “In a meeting with late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, we discussed selling Iranian drones… Chavez welcomed the [possible purchase] noting that they had recently bought some drones three times as expensive as Iranian drones.”

“So, regarding the competitive prices of Iranian defense products and other domestic achievements and the [low]-enriched uranium, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the defense and foreign ministries should disregard the US’ [anti-Iran] propaganda and continue the efforts to export these products,” he added.

Following the US’ withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposition of unilateral sanctions on the country's oil and banking sectors, the US announced on Friday that it would try to force Iran to stop producing low-enriched uranium, a move that has been rejected by Iran.

President Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Larijani said on Saturday that Iran will continue with production of low-enriched uranium in line with its nuclear deal with world powers despite the US decision.

MNA