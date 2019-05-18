Iran's response to be regrettable: Army chief

He made the remarks at a gathering of Army Ground Force commanders in Tehran.

All forces of Army have perfect spiritual and martial readiness, and if the enemy commits a computational and strategic mistake, it will receive a regretful response, he mentioned.

Addressing senior Army commanders, he said that maintaining and enhancing the vigilance and readiness of the army units in the current situation is inevitable and preventing the enemy's threats.

The armed forces have achieved significant capabilities based on the experiences of recent years and modern training, he noted.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army must always keep its readiness in every situation, and we, as soldiers of the Islamic Revolution, should always be ready, said General Mousavi while issuing commands for the continuation and promotion of combat power in the regions.

In this meeting, Army commanders reported about the situations in the region.

