Navy’s achievements strategic, deterrent: cmd.

Making the remarks on the threshold of Iran's National Defense Industry Day, August 22, the admiral hailed the capabilities and creativity of the staff of Iranian defense ministry.

Referring about the construction of ‘Ghadir’ and ‘Fateh’ submarine series, he noted that “weapons manufactured in Maritime Industries Organization of Iranian Defense Ministry have multiplied the capabilities of Iranian Navy.”

He also underlined the high security level ensured by Army force in Iran, compared to regional countries such as Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, despite the enmities, threats and pressures of the enemies.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran plays a significant role for the world regarding its geographical and geopolitical location in west of Asia and due to its access to international waters,” he said.

In recent years, Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and hardware.

Iran has also conducted major military drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its armed forces and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art army equipment.

