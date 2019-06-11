  1. Politics
11 June 2019 - 15:46

Enemy's threats showing its weakness

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Commander of Iran's Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioomars Heidari said that the enemy's threats shows its weakness and disability adding enemies are retreating from all their stances against Iran.

He made the remarks on Sunday in his meeting with personnel of Islamic Republic of Iran Army Aviation (Havaniruz) in Kermanshah province, Iran.

“I believe that the enemy's threats show its weakness and disability, and if someone is able to do something, he does not threaten,” Brigadier General Heidari added.

The military chief noted that the enemy that was able to step up its presence in Iraq and Afghanistan, it would attack us if could. but it has retreated from all its stances against Iran when it has seen our abilities, our willingness, and most importantly Iranian Leader’s guidance.

