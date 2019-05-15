  1. Politics
15 May 2019 - 16:43

Iran able to satisfy defense needs of other countries: cmdr.

Iran able to satisfy defense needs of other countries: cmdr.

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard, the commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, said that Iran is able to fulfill the needs of other countries in the defense sector.

“Thanks to the efforts and perseverance of domestic experts, we are not only able to fulfill our demands for equipment, but also to meet the needs of other countries in the air defense sector,” he said on Wednesday on the sideline of a local event in Tehran.

“One of the points that strengthened our resolve in the production and localization of defense equipment was the lack of commitments and cruel sanctions of the Western countries,” he added.

“They [Western countries] have unintentionally offered a great service to the country, in particular to the Armed Forces of Iran,” he highlighted.

MAH/IRN83315603

News Code 145317

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News