Iran able to satisfy defense needs of other countries: cmdr.

“Thanks to the efforts and perseverance of domestic experts, we are not only able to fulfill our demands for equipment, but also to meet the needs of other countries in the air defense sector,” he said on Wednesday on the sideline of a local event in Tehran.

“One of the points that strengthened our resolve in the production and localization of defense equipment was the lack of commitments and cruel sanctions of the Western countries,” he added.

“They [Western countries] have unintentionally offered a great service to the country, in particular to the Armed Forces of Iran,” he highlighted.

MAH/IRN83315603