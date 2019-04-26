Iran, Russia vow to boost defense coop.

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami met and held talks in Russia’s capital Moscow on Fri. with Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Army General Sergey Shoygu on the sidelines of eighth Conference on International Security (MCIS).

The two sides discussed bilateral relationship in regional and international arenas.

In this meeting, Amir Hatami expressed his satisfaction with the growing trend of mutual ties in all areas of interest and reiterated, “defense and security interactions between Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia are growing under the auspices of leaders of the two countries.”

The two countries of Iran and Russia enjoy high capacities and potentials for increasing bilateral interactions, he said and emphasized on developing military and defense cooperation qualitatively and quantitatively in line with strengthening stability and security in the region and world.”

Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu, for his part, pointed to the enhanced military and defense cooperation between Iran and Russia and added, “cooperation and interaction of the two countries played an important role within the framework of Astana Peace Talks in the fight against terrorism and restoration of peace and security in Syria.”

He also emphasized on continuation of military consultations and interactions in training, technical and security fields between armed forces of the two countries.

