Iran unveils guided bombs, ballistic missiles with pinpoint precision

The ceremony was attended by Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

“Balaban bombs is equipped with dual mode GPS/INS as well as folding wings to improve its precision,” Hatami said.

“Yasin is a smart bomb capable of hitting a target located farther than 50-kilometers,” he added.

Describing about modern Ghaem series of missiles, he added that they are equipped with three different types of seekers including thermal ones and can be installed on various air crafts, helicopters and drones.

HJ/ 4686103