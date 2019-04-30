Zarif to meet Russian counterpart next week

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Zarif and Lavrov will meet on Wednesday May 8.

Foreign ministers of Iran and Russia regularly meet to discuss bilateral or multilateral issues.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia had spoken over the phone on a range of issues, including Iran nuclear deal and the next round of Astana talks on Syria.

During the phone conversation, the two top diplomats had also exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation and plans for future meetings.

