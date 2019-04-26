Final round of ‘Astana Peace Talks’ to be held in July

The final statement of the meeting is read as follows, “the three countries of Russia, Turkey and Islamic Republic of Iran, as guarantor of peace talks in Syria, agreed to participate Iraq and Lebanon in Astana Talks as observers.”

In this statement, guarantors of Astana Talks also emphasized on the territorial integrity of Syria and also complete destruction of terrorist groups.

Moreover, conveying humanitarian assistances to Syrian citizens in all regions of the country, away from political goals, has been emphasized, the statement read.

The international community and the United Nations should make their utmost efforts to pave suitable ways for return of Syrian refugees to their country and Syrian government is duty bound to provide necessary terms and conditions in this respect.

Accordingly, participating parties in Syrian Peace Summit emphasized that the final round of talks is scheduled to be held in July.

