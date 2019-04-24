8th Moscow Conference on International Security opens

The three-day event opened today with speeches delivered by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Over 1,000 senior defense figures from 111 countries, including Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, are participating in the event.

The Iranian minister will deliver a speech to security experts at the conference.

This year’s edition will be mainly devoted to the improvement of arms control systems. The security situation in the Middle East, particularly the Syrian crisis settlement, will also prevail on the agenda of the conference.

Moreover, the conference will focus on the expansion of security cooperation in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

