Iran’s Defense Museum, Intl. Peace Institute sign MoU on tourism coop.

The director of the Islamic Revolution and Holy Defense Museum Ali Asghar Jafari and the senior ambassador of International Peace Institute in Tehran branch Fabio Carbone held talks and signed tourist MoU in an effort to develop international cooperation.

In this meeting, Carbone said that Iranians are not only great hospitable but have always been peaceful which is contrary to the negative propaganda against Iran.

Hope that we can be more successful than ever in carrying out the message of Iran’s peace and friendship, he added.

He mentioned that he will try to introduce Holy Defense Museum and its capabilities in the international arena and cooperate with Holy Defense Museum in organizing specialized meetings, scientific conferences and communicating with international organizations and institutions and peace-loving museums in the world.

