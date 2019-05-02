Defense coop. between Iran, Iraq to restore regional stability, security

He made the remarks on Thursday in his meeting with visiting navy and air force commanders of Iraq Army.

Hatami pointed to the political and security conditions in the region and world and said, “threats and opportunities facing the two countries require military officials of the two countries to consult with each other in relevant issues to secure interests of the two nations in the region, strengthen economic prosperity as well as restore peace and stability in the region as well.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran has paid a heavy price for strengthening stability and security in the region and if the Islamic Republic of Iran had not cooperated, Iraq would have been disintegrated by enemies, Iranian defense minister emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir Hatami pointed to the US terrorist designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and added, “US terrorist designation of IRGC was the result of retaliation of US government in the face of moves taken by IRGC in the fight against terrorism in Iraq and Syria.”

He once again reiterated Iran and Iraq are determined to broaden and enhance defense cooperation.

In this meeting, senior Iraqi military commanders placed their special emphasis on the need to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation based on good-neighborhood policy and interests of the two nations.

MA/IRN83300257