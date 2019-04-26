  1. Politics
Iran hails China’s support of Iran in maintaining regional peace, stability

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – In his meeting with General Wei Fenghe Chinese Minister of Defense Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami on the sidelines of Conference on International Security (MCIS) in Russian capital Moscow, Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami hailed China for its support of Iran in restoration of peace and stability in the region.

In this meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the regional and bilateral issues.

Amir Hatami pointed to his last year’s visit to the People’s Republic of China and said, “constructive talks were held with Chinese officials in the field of expanding and broadening bilateral interactions in relevant issues.”

He also expressed his thanks on the principled and strategic position of China in supporting Islamic Republic of Iran in international assemblies especially in condemnation of US terrorist designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

