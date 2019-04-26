Iran hails China’s support of Iran in maintaining regional peace, stability

In this meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the regional and bilateral issues.

Amir Hatami pointed to his last year’s visit to the People’s Republic of China and said, “constructive talks were held with Chinese officials in the field of expanding and broadening bilateral interactions in relevant issues.”

He also expressed his thanks on the principled and strategic position of China in supporting Islamic Republic of Iran in international assemblies especially in condemnation of US terrorist designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

