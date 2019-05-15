Iran to defeat US-Zionist front: defense min.

“The Islamic Republic is at the highest point of military-defense preparation to deter any threat,” Hatami said.

As he informed, in the previous Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended March 20, 2019) Iran could improve its research in defense sector three times more that the preceding year 1396.

In his previous remarks on May 7, the Iranian minister warned that by carrying out soft war and psychological operations, enemies try to shatter self-belief in Iranian youths.

According to his earlier remarks, the enemies’ plots against the country, such as the US’ sanctions on the country’s oil industry, will be defeated just as many other such plots were foiled in the past thanks to ‘divine power’.

