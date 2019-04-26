Iran’s FM recent proposal on ‘prisoner swap’ to have no connection with UK

Turning to the proposal of Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on swapping Iranian and American prisoners and remarks of British authorities for raising name of some Iranian prisoners with British citizenship, he stated, “what Mr. Zarif had raised in New York was related to the Iranian prisoners in the United States or those who were detained in other countries on the request of US government with several American criminals in Iran, so that such proposal did not have any connection with UK.”

He pointed out that the case considered by British officials is quite different and UK government is responsible for its situation.

Addressing an event at the Asia Society in New York on Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Reuters he was proposing 'a serious dialogue' with the United States on a possible prisoner swap.

In his reaction to the remarks of Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, Jeremy Hunt British Foreign Secretary had claimed that there is a wide difference between situation of Iranian-UK detainee Nazanin Zaghari and Negar Ghods-Kani that have been said to be possible to swap them.

