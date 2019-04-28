Zarif: B-Team targeting Iranian people with economic terrorism

“While John Bolton and the B Team say the Iranian people ‘deserve better’, they’ve admitted to targeting them with ‘economic terrorism’ and even war, in a delusional pursuit of ‘regime-change’. But will Donald Trump let them realize their dreams of another forever war?” Zarif wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday, trying to warn against the war-seeking B-Team (including John Bolton, Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman).

Earlier on Sunday, Zarif had posted another tweet to elaborate on his interview with FOX News, saying “appearing this Sunday on Fox News on Sunday with Chris Wallace, and on Face The Nation with Margaret Brennan. I explain the B_Team’s nefarious Forever War plans for Iran, and why Donald Trump should be aware of the divergence between his and their goals in West Asia.”

In a serious of interviews with American media outlets during his stay in New York to attend a UN international event on multilateralism, Zarif has tried to elaborate on Iran foreign policy and warn against the B-team's push for war with Iran.

KI