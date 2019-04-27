Fox journalist slams Saudi Arabia for slaughtering religious minorities

“With HE MJ Zarif, Iran’s Foreign Minister. Whatever you think of his ancient country at least they’re not slaughtering religious minorities like Saudi Arabia just did; executing 37, 33 of them Shiites,” Geraldo Rivera, who hosts ‘the Five’ program on Fox News, wrote in a tweet on Saturday after posting a photo with Mohammad Javad Zarif.

His post was an apparent reference to execution of 37 people, including 33 from its Shia minority on Tuesday, which was followed by widespread condemnations in the world.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif travelled to New York to attend UN conference dubbed 'the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace' on Wednesday, and during his stay in the United States he has had several interviews with famous Western media outlets such as Reuters Fox News to clarify on the Iranian foreign policy in the face of US hostile policies.

MNA