24 April 2019 - 14:04

UNGA president against US’ unilateral sanctions on Iran: spox

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – Monica Grayley, the spokesperson for the President of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, María Fernanda Espinosa, says the UNGA president is against the US’ unilateral sanctions against Iran.

Regarding US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the historic nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers in 2015, and reipmosition of unilateral sanctions against Tehran, Grayley said the UN General Assembly is strongly against such a move.

“The UNGA president is against the imposition of any unilateral economic, trade or financial sanction since such measures violate the international regulations and undermine the basic principles of the UN Charter,” She added.

Noting that unilateral moves could hugely undermine free trade between the countries, the official urged that any point of contention should be resolved through dialogue.

The United States reimposed sanctions in November on exports of Iranian oil after US President Donald Trump last spring unilaterally pulled out of the nuclear deal. Eight economies, including China and India, were granted waivers for six months, and several had expected those exemptions to be renewed.

However, the Trump administration said on Monday it will not renew exemptions granted last year to buyers of Iranian oil and demanded that buyers of the country's crude stop purchases by May 1 or face sanctions, a move which sent crude prices to six-month highs on fears of a potential supply crunch.

