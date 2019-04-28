B-team opposed to any negotiations between Iran, US

Speaking to IRNA, the former Iranian diplomat, Abdolreza Faraji-rad, said Sunday that the B-team is like a “pressure group” that seeks to influence the decision-making of US President Trump and bringing him to its own side.

He said the B-team, comprising US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi and Emirati crown princes bin Salman and bin Zayed, has been successful in achieving their goals in some cases, such as the US negotiations with North Korea, or Trump’s order for the withdrawal of American troops from Syria.

Trump does not seem to be seeking military intervention with Iran, he said, adding “however, B-team is making a lot of efforts to influence Trump’s decisions and shape them to their own liking, so that the White House’s approach would lead to a military intervention with Iran.”

B-team is seeking to create tension, cause military intervention and overthrow the Islamic establishment, the former diplomat said.

About prisoner swap with the US, Faraji-rad said the move would be a good step in bringing the current tensions under control; “it is also a humanitarian act, and can serve as a good start for interaction [with the US]. It could create the feeling that the two sides could also hold talks on other issues without the influence of pressure groups such as the B-team.”

In a recent interview with Fox News, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif said that it is the B-team, and not Trump, who is behind efforts to change the establishment in Iran.

“They have all shown an interest in dragging the US into a conflict [with Iran],” Zarif said. “I do not believe President Trump wants to do that. I believe President Trump ran on a campaign promise of not bringing the US into another war,” Zarif had said.

