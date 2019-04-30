FM Zarif proposed prisoner swap not negotiations with US: Spox

In response to questions put forward by reporters on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said the issue of exchange of prisoners between Iran and the US is nothing new and the American side used to bring up the issue during the talks within the framework of joint JCPOA commission.

Mousavi said that after the US withdrawal from JCPOA and the end of talks between Iran and US authorities, the issue was pursued through mediators.

The spokesman added that as Dr. Zarif said, Iran has expressed its readiness to take into account the issue of exchange of some certain [imprisoned] individuals.

He further noted that the foreign minister proposed exchange of prisoners not negotiations with the US during his visit in New York.

