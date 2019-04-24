FM zarif says Iran will continue to export oil despite sanctions

“We believe that Iran will continue to sell its oil. We will continue to find buyers for our oil and we will continue to use the Strait of Hormuz as a safe transit passage for the sale of our oil,” the top Iranian diplomat told an event at the Asia Society in New York on Wednesday according to Reuters.

Zarif is in New York to attend the High Level Meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate and promote the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace at UN General Assembly which was held on Wednesday.

“If the United States takes the crazy measure of trying to prevent us from doing that, then it should be prepared for the consequences,” Zarif added.

According to Reuters, when Iranian foreign minister was asked if the US pressure campaign on Tehran was aimed at sparking further negotiations or regime change, he replied “the B team wants regime change at the very least.” He described the B Team as including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton.

“It is not a crisis yet, but it is a dangerous situation. Accidents ... are possible. I wouldn’t discount the B team plotting an accident anywhere in the region, particularly as we get closer to the election. We are not there yet.”

KI/PR