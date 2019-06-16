Few protesters block Iranian diplomats’ entry to embassy in London

“A few demonstrators continue to block today sole entrance of Iran’s Embassy in London and prevented the diplomats to enter into the building. Saturdays and Sundays are working days in Iran and diplomatic staff arrange some parts of their work with their capital in these two days,” Hamid Baedinejad, the Iranian Ambassador to London, wrote in a tweet late on Saturday.

He later also said in another tweet that “entrance and the pavement are the essential parts of the Iran Embassy building and needs to be cleared of persons and media to ensure security and peace of mind for diplomats entering the Embassy. Civil protest should be organized at other side of street under Police supervision.”

