13 May 2019 - 21:08

Iran not to reveal identity of UK agent until final verdict

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – The Iranian Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili has said that the identity of an agent jailed on charges of spying for UK intelligence services will not be revealed until the final verdict.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of high-ranking judicial officials, Gholamhossein Esmaili said that the individual had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for cooperating with British intelligence services thought conducting cultural projects.

Esmaili said that the Iranian intelligence and security apparatuses had had an eye on the individual and s/he had been investigated and sentenced by the court.

The spokesman further said that the agent had confessed to the his/her cooperation with the British-based cultural council and had transferred good intelligence to the British security services and had been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

