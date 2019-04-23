Iran, Turkey to coop. in urban planning, construction affairs

At the proposal of the Deputy Minister of the Environment and Urban Development of Turkey, Fatima Varank, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami agreed with setting up a joint urban planning and construction committee.

In a meeting with the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, Deputy Minister of the Environment and Urban Development of Turkey Fatima Varank said, “there are many expert-level discussions between experts of the two countries of Iran and Turkey on the issues including urban planning, urban development and focusing on the Quality of Life (QoL) that considers the cultural heritage.”

She added, “the two countries of Iran and Turkey have established amicable relationship with each other which dates back to many years ago.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, she pointed to the dilapidated and inefficient urban textures and stated, “unfortunately, urban development is one of the common problems between Iran and Turkey. Turkey is home to about 6.5 million buildings which enjoy high risks in terms of natural disasters such as earthquake and other issues.”

A joint expert-level meeting between Iran and Turkey showed that the two neighboring countries need to construct residential units with a social perspective but since social residential units do not seek profit, it seems that social residential units should be constructed by governments, Deputy Minister of the Environment and Urban Development of Turkey Fatima Varank stated.

