17 March 2019 - 22:10

Road min. inaugurates 50,000-ton container dock on Negin Island

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Iran’s Roads and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami inaugurated the 50,000-ton container dock on Negin Island in the southern province of Bushehr on Sunday.

Implementation of the project, including a 300-meter dock, was commenced about four years ago.

Eslami was in Bushehr province to  accompany Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who was there to inaugurate a number of projects.

Negin Island is a small sedimentary piece of land near Bushehr city. Authorities are planning to turn the island into a maritime hub through port construction. Linking Negin Island to Bushehr Port is expected to significantly increase commercial activities in the region.

