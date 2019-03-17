Road min. inaugurates 50,000-ton container dock on Negin Island

Implementation of the project, including a 300-meter dock, was commenced about four years ago.

Eslami was in Bushehr province to accompany Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who was there to inaugurate a number of projects.

Negin Island is a small sedimentary piece of land near Bushehr city. Authorities are planning to turn the island into a maritime hub through port construction. Linking Negin Island to Bushehr Port is expected to significantly increase commercial activities in the region.

HJ/ 4570650