According to a statement by Turkey’s Foreign Ministry, “The political consultations between Turkey and Iran will be held in Ankara on 30 April 2019.”

The meeting will be co-chaired by Sedat Önal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, and Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs.

“During the consultations, bilateral relations will be discussed and views on regional and international issues will be exchanged,” adds the statement.

MAH/PR