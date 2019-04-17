Bulgarian govt. approves draft memo on economic coop. with Iran

As Sofia Globe reported, the purpose of the memorandum is to specify the prospective areas of bilateral cooperation and the measures that both countries will take to expand and intensify economic co-operation, the statement said.

“There will be encouragement of contacts between business representatives from the two countries, exchanges of business visits, participation in fairs and exhibitions, which will be held in both countries, and organisation of events,” the Bulgarian government said.

The memorandum also provides for co-operation between Bulgaria and Iran to build on the contractual basis of economic relations in order to deepen mutually beneficial co-operation in the commercial and economic sphere, it said.

There have been a number of high-level contacts between the governments of Bulgaria and Iran in recent years.

Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, leading a delegation, will Leave Tehran for Sofia on Wednesday to participate in the 19th meeting of Iran-Bulgaria joint cooperation commission on Thursday.

The Iranian minister is planned to sign several documents including the MOU of the 19th meeting of the joint economic, scientific, cultural, and artistic cooperation, the MOU of joint economic cooperation, that of cooperation between the two countries’ chambers of commerce, MOU of cooperation on standardization, and etc.

MNA/PR