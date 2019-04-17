Road min. to embark for Bulgaria today

The minister is planned to sign several documents including the MOU of the 19th meeting of the joint economic, scientific, cultural, and artistic cooperation, the MOU of joint economic cooperation, that of cooperation between the two countries’ chambers of commerce, MOU of cooperation on standardization, and etc.

Sofia and Tehran have many potentials for developing bilateral relations and Sofia has played a constructive role in preserving JCPOA.

On February 1, Bulgarian foreign minister has voiced her country’s support for the EU’s trade mechanism aimed at facilitating trade with Iran in the face of US sanctions, saying the mechanism could strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

In early March, in a meeting between the visiting deputy parliament speaker of Bulgaria and Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament, the two sides discussed expansion of parliamentary ties.

