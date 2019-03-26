  1. World
  2. South America
26 March 2019 - 15:18

Cuba condemns US recognition of occupied Syrian Golan as a territory of Israel

Cuba condemns US recognition of occupied Syrian Golan as a territory of Israel

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba expresses its strongest condemnation of the declared intention of the United States government to recognize the occupied Syrian Golan as the territory of the Israeli regime, which constitutes a serious and flagrant violation of the Charter of Nations. United Nations, International Law and the relevant resolutions of the Security Council, in particular resolution 497 of 1981.

This new Washington maneuver that violates the legitimate interests of the Syrian people and the Arab and Islamic nations will have serious consequences for stability and security in the Middle East and further increase tensions in this volatile region.

Cuba urges the Security Council to fulfill the responsibility given to it by the UN Charter in the maintenance of international peace and security, and to adopt the necessary decisions to stop this unilateral US action by supporting Israel in its intentions to annex the occupied Syrian territory of the Golan Heights.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba will continue to support the Syrian Government's demand to recover the Golan Heights, seized by Israel in 1967, and once again demands the total and unconditional withdrawal of Israel from the Syrian Golan and all occupied Arab territories.

MA/PR

News Code 143639

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News