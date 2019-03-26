Cuba condemns US recognition of occupied Syrian Golan as a territory of Israel

This new Washington maneuver that violates the legitimate interests of the Syrian people and the Arab and Islamic nations will have serious consequences for stability and security in the Middle East and further increase tensions in this volatile region.

Cuba urges the Security Council to fulfill the responsibility given to it by the UN Charter in the maintenance of international peace and security, and to adopt the necessary decisions to stop this unilateral US action by supporting Israel in its intentions to annex the occupied Syrian territory of the Golan Heights.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba will continue to support the Syrian Government's demand to recover the Golan Heights, seized by Israel in 1967, and once again demands the total and unconditional withdrawal of Israel from the Syrian Golan and all occupied Arab territories.

