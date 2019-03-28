UNSC condemns Trump's move in recognizing Israeli sovereignty over Golan

According to Aljazeera, the United States came under sharp criticism from 14 other United Nations Security Council nations for its decision to recognize Israeli regime's sovereignty over the Golan Heights in violation of international law.

The Security Council met on Wednesday at the request of Syria, which in a letter to the council called the US move a 'flagrant violation' of UN resolutions.

Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Monday in which the US recognized Israeli regime's annexation of the strategic plateau that it seized in 1967 and annexed in 1981.

Speaker after speaker at the council session supported Syria's sovereignty over the Golan Heights and opposed Israeli regime's annexation after Trump's proclamation, according to Aljazeera.

The Qatari news network added that Syria's closest ally, Russia, urged governments to continue to view the Golan Heights as Israeli-occupied territory.

"If anybody feels any temptation to follow this poor example, we would urge them to refrain from this aggressive revision of international law," Russia's Deputy Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said.

According to Fox News, Trump's move drew pushback from all 28 European Union member states of the UN.

France warned any attempt to turn from international law was 'doomed to fail', as the US prepares to unveil its Middle East peace proposals, Aljazeera's report also said.

"This unilateral action does nothing to assist in finding a long-term peaceful solution to the conflict in the Middle East," South Africa's UN Ambassador Jerry Matjila said.

MNA/PR