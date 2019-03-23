Trump seeks new wave of tension in MidEast: Amir-Abdollahian

“Trump is seeking to create a new wave of tension in the region, and his behavior and comments over the sensitive territorial issues such as Golan can bring the region under new military conditions and pose new threats against the Zionist regime,” IRIB quoted Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as saying on Saturday.

His remarks were in reaction to Donald Trump’s new Twitter announcement that it was time for “the United States to fully recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” which were occupied from Syria by the Israeli regime following the 1967 Six-Day War; the move has never been recognized by the international community, and Trump’s announcement has created an unprecedented wave of criticism from many countries, including the US closest allies.

Amir-Abdollahian went on to deem Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ as a faulty plan, adding “Trump’s recent claim to recognize the Golan Heights as part of the occupied Palestinian territories is just a propaganda campaign to cover up his failure in the implementation of the Deal of the Century.”

Trump seeks to influence the internal elections in the Israeli regime, and it is important for him that Netanyahu wins, he added.

The US president's measures will not help his illegitimate friends in the fake regime of Israel, and furthermore, they will further complicate the security situation in the region, he stressed.

The Iranian official maintained that no country would welcome Trump’s rash decision on Golan.

MS/FNA13980103000278