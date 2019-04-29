Sanctions no hurdle to Cuban, Iranian companies' ties: Cuban amb.

"There will be trade between Iran and Cuba, because both countries are keen to boost their relationship," Vega told ILNA, stressing that the new wave of sanctions by the United States will not affect the relations between Tehran and Havana.

"We are well aware that in the economic sector we have to unite and help each other in business, and we will try to find a solution," he said.

Regarding the ways to keep the economic relations between the two countries, the ambassador said, "some things have to be kept secret in order to proceed ... So, some things should not be revealed to the enemy, which is why some of the negotiations are secretly formed."

Responding to a question about whether joining the FATF has solved Cuba's economic problems, Vega said that "truth be told, no, it has not, because the purpose of these conventions is not to be beneficial for us."

"Every time, they create different hurdles in our way under new pretexts," he added.

MNA/ILNA754894