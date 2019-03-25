US has resorted to threatening others after failing its objectives

In his reaction to the recent remarks of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Lebanon raised against Islamic Republic of Iran, he stated, “the US government, which failed to realize its heinous objectives in the sensitive Middle East region, has resorted to intimidating and threatening other countries.”

Provocative, interventionist and non-diplomatic remarks of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Beirut once again revealed the bullying nature and behavior of the United States against other freedom-seeking, independent nations of the world, Ghasemi reiterated.

Such unfunded and baseless remarks of the US Secretary of State are due to the failure of US destructive policies and its excessive demands in the region which shows excessive anger and dissatisfaction of irrational rulers of this country from unity and amity of people in Lebanon and restoration of peace and stability in this Arab country especially after the formation of the Lebanese government, he stated.

“How does the US Secretary of State give himself the right to comment so rudely and unwisely and make baseless and repetitive claims and accusations against an important political and legal sector of a country which enjoys popular support and has a big share in its government and parliament,” Ghasemi added.

Ghasemi pointed to the long-standing and consecutive policy of the United States in intimidating and threatening regional countries and said. “moreover sowing seeds of discord in relations of regional countries, the US government has embarked on raising baseless remarks against other regional countries.”

The decision of the US governing body to relocate its embassy to Al-Quds and recognition of the sovereignty of fake Zionist regime over the Golan Heights, which is a flagrant violation of internationally recognized rules and regulations, indicate that the US government is planning to wage new conspiracies and ignore inalienable rights of Palestinian people within the framework of so-called “century deal”.

In line with the need to maintain regional peace and stability, Islamic Republic of Iran, moreover emphasizing on strengthening convergence and cooperation between regional countries to deal with expansionistic policies and aggressions of the Zionist regime, will take advantage of all its potentials and capacities for strengthening unity and amity in Lebanon as well as strengthen bilateral relationship with this country in areas of interests of people of the two nations, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi added.

MA/IRN83253245