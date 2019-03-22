  1. Sports
Iranian GR wrestlers claim title of U23 Asian C’ships

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – Gaining nine medals, including four gold, Iran’s Greco-Roman team was crowned at U23 Senior Asian Championships, underway in Mongolia.

Iranian wrestlers managed to earn four gold, three silver and two bronze medals in Greco-Roman competition of the event and claim its title with an aggregate point of 202.

Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, India and Mongolia ranked next with 182, 167, 128 and 120 points respectively. Full results can be obtained from United World Wrestling website.

The event kicked off on March 21 in Ulaanbaatar and will wrap up on March 24. Freestyle and women’s wrestling competitions will be held during the two coming days.

