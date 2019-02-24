Iranian GR wrestlers gain 2 medals at Hungarian Grand Prix 2019

Reza Khedri won the silver medal of 55kg category by winning three encounters and losing one during the five-round games. Since there were just five participants in this category, the matches were held in five rounds and wrestlers finally ranked by their aggregated points.

Khedri overpowered Algeria’s Abdelkarim Fergat 8-0 and Hungary’s Jozsef Andrasi 12-8, before suffering a 6-4 defeat to the gold-winner Ilkhom Bakhromov of Uzbekistan. The Iranian wrestler gained a 5-1 victory over Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Mirakhmedov in the final round. Mirakhmedov earned the bronze medal of this category.

In 63kg category, Meysam Delkhani defeated Norway’s Stig-Andre Berge 5-2 in one of the bronze contests and pocketed the medal. Japan’s Shinobu Ota won Erbatu Tuo of China 6-0 in the final match of this category.

The 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix is a world ranking series which kicked off Saturday in Gyor and will end today. Iran has five other representatives in the five remaining categories who will compete with their rivals today.

