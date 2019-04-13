Turkmenistan invites Iran FS team for joint training camp

According to the website of Iranian wrestling federation, the Iranian team has been invited for a 10-day joint training camp in Turkmenistan.

If approved by Iran’s Ministry of Sport, the Iranian team will continue their training from April 30 to May 10 in the central Asian country.

The Iranian team will participate in Asian Championships in China’s Xi’an on April 23-28 before attending this training camp.

The team is preparing for World Championships in mid-September in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan (formerly known as Astana).

