23 April 2019 - 20:04

Iranian free wrestler wins gold medal in Asian c'ships in China's Xian

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – Iranian wrestler Reza Yazdani has collected a gold medal at the Asian Championships in China's Xian.

The final wrestling match at 97 kilogram between Reza Yazdani from Iran and a Mongolian wrestler was held in Chinese city of Xian on Tuesday and ended with a victory for the Iranian player. 

This was Yazdani's first gold medal in three years since 2016 Asian championships.

With this gold, the Iranian wrestlers increased Iran's tally to 5 medals (3 golds and 2 bronzes) so far in the first 5 divisions of the Asian championships in China's Xian.

The competitions at the next five divisions will start as of tomorrow.

