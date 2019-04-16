  1. Sports
Iranian junior FS wrestlers to depart for Turkey

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – The national Iranian junior freestyle wrestling team will leave Tehran on Wednesday to participate at an international competition in Antalya, Turkey.

The international competition dubbed as 'Champions' will convene at Antalya in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling. The event is slated to take place from April 18-21, 2019.

Iran’s hopes are pinned on Pouria Torkaman and Erfan Jafari (57kg), Mehdi Shirazi (61kg), Ali Eshkevir (65kg), Mohammad Sadegh Firoozpour (70kg), Ali shakouri and Abdollah Sheikh Azami (79kg), Sajad Habibi (86kg), Alireza Abdollahi (92kg), Alireza Rekabi (97kg) and Amir Hossein Zare (125kg) headed by Mohammad Talaie.

