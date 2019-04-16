Iranian junior FS wrestlers to depart for Turkey

The international competition dubbed as 'Champions' will convene at Antalya in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling. The event is slated to take place from April 18-21, 2019.

Iran’s hopes are pinned on Pouria Torkaman and Erfan Jafari (57kg), Mehdi Shirazi (61kg), Ali Eshkevir (65kg), Mohammad Sadegh Firoozpour (70kg), Ali shakouri and Abdollah Sheikh Azami (79kg), Sajad Habibi (86kg), Alireza Abdollahi (92kg), Alireza Rekabi (97kg) and Amir Hossein Zare (125kg) headed by Mohammad Talaie.

